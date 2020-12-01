NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Country music artist Tucker Beathard is honoring the memory of his brother, Clay Beathard, by helping others this Christmas season.

Nearly a year ago, Clay Beathard was stabbed and killed outside a Midtown bar.

Tucker Beathard spoke only with News4 on Tuesday about an effort to raise money for families in need.

“There's nothing more that Clay would want to do during this time then help out families who need it,” Beathard said. Beathard described his brother as a light in the community. The main thing about him is his heart,” Beathard said.

Tucker’s last memory with Clay was watching him play in a football game in Pittsburgh last October. Clay was the quarterback for Long Island University.

“I knew that was the last time I was going to see him, I definitely would have held on a little longer,” Tucker said. After his brother’s death, Tucker says his mindset shifted from revenge to forgiveness for the suspect, Michael Mosley, in the case.

“I pray that he finds the Lord. I really do,” Beathard said. To honor Clay’s life, Tucker sand his family are trying to spread joy during the pandemic. They’re looking to raise money to help families in need during the Christmas season.

“Not only keeping Clay's memory going and fueling our fire, but also more than anything, just making a difference in the family's lives,” Beathard said.

The money would go toward gifts for children and gift cards or groceries and other necessities for the families. It’s an effort the Beathard family knows Clay would whole-heartedly support.

"Not only will we be making a family probably bringing joy to as many families as possible, but also having Clay probably looking down smiling and being proud of us,” Beathard said.

To nominate a family in need, email CBChristmas2020@gmail.com. Make sure to include background information, family members and names, gender and ages of children, a wish list and any specific necessities they need. Make sure to include a contact name, number, and an address for the family.

If you would like to send a donation, you can Venmo CBchristmas2020.