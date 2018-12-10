NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Floyd Estel Parton, younger brother of country music superstar Dolly Parton, has died. He was 61 years old.
Floyd Parton, of Sevierville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 6. Floyd was a songwriter and composer. Two of his most famous songs were "Rockin’ Years" recorded by his sister Dolly and Ricky Van Shelton, as well as "Nickels and Dimes" recorded by Dolly and later by George Burns.
Floyd was described in his obituary as an "avid outdoorsman and had an an abundant knowledge of nature" and was also an "incredible cook." He is survived by his brothers and sisters, several nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to
My People Senior Activity Center
1220 W. Main Street
Sevierville, TN 37862.
The family held a private service. Online condolences may be left at the funeral home website here.
