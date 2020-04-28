NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Country music icons Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are performing this weekend on the Grand Ole Opry.
Saturday night’s broadcast will be the 4,922 consecutive broadcast and will be seen on NEWS4 at 8 p.m.
“The Opry keeps the music playing for what will be the eighth broadcast in which the Grand Ole Opry has not had an audience in attendance amidst the COVID,” the Grand Ole Opry said in a statement on Tuesday.
With Nashville under a “Safer at Home” order, live shows are not permitted in Nashville at this time. There will be no live audience at Saturday night’s broadcast and those involved are following strict safety protocols under the guidance of local health professionals.
“Embracing today’s technology, the Opry will be broadcast and streamed with a very small production team. The show’s artists will perform acoustically,” the Grand Ole Opry said.
Legendary Opry members Bill Anderson, Jeannie Seely and Connie Smith as well as Mandy Barnett, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper and Sam Williams performed on stage without a live ticketed audience on March 14.
Last week, Luke Combs and Craig Morgan took to the stage “to keep the circle unbroken for the seventh week of Opry shows without an audience in attendance.”
The broadcast will be hosted by TV and radio personality Bobby Bones.
