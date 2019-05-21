NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Brooks & Dunn will perform a FREE concert to patrons the night before the 2019 CMT MUsic Awards.
According to CMT, the concert will be held on 5th and Broadway on Tuesday, June 4 at 8:30 p.m. The concert will also feature Brett Young, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Brandon Lancaster of LANCO, Luke Combs, and Midland for the outdoor concert, CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Friends.
Fans are advised to arrive early as the event is standing-room only and entrance is first come, first served. The concert will be filmed to premiere at a later date on CMT.
For more information, click here.
