NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Three big names in the country music community will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year.
This year's Modern Era Artist inductee is country music duo Brooks & Dunn. Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn released their first album in 1991. Since then, they have won more than 80 music industry awards, including two Grammys, 20 CMA awards and 27 ACM awards. They have sold more than 30 million albums with hits like "Boot Scootin' Boogie," "My Maria," "Only in America," and "Believe."
Singer-songwriter and comedian Ray Stevens was chosen as this year's Veterans Era Artist inductee. Stevens has spent six decades in the music business, including work as a session musician, a record producer. Some of his biggest hits are "The Streak" and "Everything is Beautiful." Stevens was elected to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1980.
Country music executive and producer Jerry Bradley was chosen in the Non-Performer category. Bradley was first hired at RCA Records at Chet Atkins' assistant. He was later head of RCA Nashville from 1973 to 1982. Some of the big acts he signed during his career were Alabama, Ronnie Milsap and Eddie Rabbitt.
County star Reba McEntire was scheduled to make the announcement but was feeling "under the weather" on Monday, so she was replaced by WSM DJ Bill Cody.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Congratulations to the new Members-Elect. pic.twitter.com/2DRRAkhGzy— Country Music HOF (@countrymusichof) March 18, 2019
Congratulations to this year’s Country Music Hall of Fame inductees, Jerry Bradley, @BrooksAndDunn and @RayStevensMusic. #HonorThyMusic @CountryMusicHOF pic.twitter.com/qkrsajaIc3— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) March 18, 2019
