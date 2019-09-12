HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Andrew Jackson Parkway is closed in both directions due to a broken power pole and wires across the roadway after an overnight crash.
Northbound is closed at Old Lebanon Dirt Road and southbound is closed at the Music City Star train station.
According to NES outage map, the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. and knocked out power to customers in the area of the train station.
NES is working to replace the broken pole. Once the pole is set, several lines belonging to NES and AT&T will need to be repaired. Metro Police says there is no time table on how long the process will take to restore service and reopen the roadway but presume the roadway will be closed through the morning rush hour.
News4 has reached out to the Regional Transportation Authority to find out how this will affect Music City Star service, we are awaiting to hear back.
Details about the crash are currently unknown. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
