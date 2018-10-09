A debate started when a home on Stonebrook Blvd. in Nolensville went up in flames this summer, burning it to the ground. When firefighters went to use the hydrant, it wouldn't work.
"This is probably one of the worst house fires I've ever seen."
You can hear our News4 crew live on Facebook, as firefighters battle the smoke, a family of six losing their home.
The closest hydrant? Not working. Forcing crews to use the next closest.
"That brought up the subject of how many fire hydrants would we have in Nolensville that wouldn't work."
Problem is, no one knows because they aren't being tested.
"Seems like something they ought to be doing but hadn't been," said Nolensville resident John Burkhart.
College Grove Utility District supplies water for the roughly 500 hydrants in Nolensville.
State law doesn't require them to maintain the hydrants. So who is responsible?
"Our thinking at the time was well these are their hydrants, they should maintain them. They feel like we should share in the cost."
Mayor Jimmy Alexander said he wants to split the cost between the city and water company. A tax increase is the absolute last resort.
"I was just surprised that it seemed like it had fallen through the cracks that no one had responsibly for it."
Until the city and water company agree on who's footing the bill, firefighters are making changes, now bringing a tanker truck with 2000 gallons of water to each fire faster, just in case a hydrant isn't working.
"I can tell you one way or the other we will get this problem solved."
