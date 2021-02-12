NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The suspect who was wanted by Metro Police for stabbing a man in the neck on Broadway earlier this month has been arrested.

The stabbing happened just before midnight on February 4th on Broadway and 3rd Avenue North. Officers found the victim, who's from Indiana, with cuts to his face and neck. He reportedly told officers he did not know the suspect.

Police say the victim and suspect, later identified as 35-year-old David Mingee of Ohio, were arguing and exchanging insults after the suspect commented on a woman with the victim.

Mingee then walked a block away to a white four-door Chevrolet Silverado, drove it to 3rd Avenue North, and then exited the truck with a knife to stab the victim. He then fled in the truck.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center treated and released the victim, police said.

Court papers say later that night, Metro officers responded to a 911 call about Mingee banging on the door of someone from Springfield, Ohio.

Metro Police sent surveillance video of Mingee to the Springfield Police Department where they were able to identify him. The victim was contacted as well to positively identify him.

Mingee was booked into Metro jail on Thursday night and is charged with attempted criminal homicide. His bond has been set at $350,000.