NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Broadway is shut down at 13th Avenue South near Interstate 40 after a deadly crash involving a dump truck and pedestrian.
Details about the accident are extremely limited at this time, but News4 has confirmation that the accident did involve a pedestrian. The off-ramp from Interstate 40 onto Broadway is currently closed.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
