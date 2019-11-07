NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Broadway musical Hamilton is coming to Tennessee Performing Arts Center from December 31 to January 19.
Hamilton, the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, features a score of hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway show tunes and is described as "America then, as told by America now."
Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org and at the TPAC box office. Tickets range from $79 to $199 with a select number of $349 premium seats for all performances. There will also be a lottery drawing for $10 seats. There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.