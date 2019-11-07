Hamilton
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Broadway musical Hamilton is coming to Tennessee Performing Arts Center from December 31 to January 19.

Hamilton, the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, features a score of hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway show tunes and is described as "America then, as told by America now."

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org and at the TPAC box office. Tickets range from $79 to $199 with a select number of $349 premium seats for all performances. There will also be a lottery drawing for $10 seats. There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets.

