NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The second night into a portion of Lower Broadway closed to traffic, visitors are enjoying the extra space.

The "pilot program" is to allow for more room for social distancing along Broadway as Mayor Cooper and the Metro Public Health Department described to NEWS4. The road will be closed to traffic on Friday and Saturday nights during September from 4th to 5th Avenues between 6 and 11 p.m.

Tourists complaints shifted Saturday night of the lines to get into bars. Many of the lines now extending into the closed roadway, rather than along the sidewalks.

"The only reason that's closed off is people are lined out the bar because of the capacity issue. I wish it wasn't closed off so people can get in the bars and have some fun," said tourist Matt Everson.

Middle Tennessee residents along Broadway told NEWS4 that Saturday was their first night back out since February, saying the expanded area made them feel more comfortable.

"It makes me happy. It makes think of CMA Fest; it makes me think of every other time, the Preds games when they close off the roads for tourists," said one local resident.

