NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Several businesses along Lower Broadway are teaming up to raise money for the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt this holiday season.
Through Christmas Day, the businesses participating in "Jingle All the Broadway" will donate a percentage of their sales to the hospital.
Customers will also be able to buy custom T-shirts at participating locations by making a $20 donation by texting "JNGL" to 51555.
"We are thrilled to have so many establishments come together for ‘Jingle All the Broadway’ to support Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt," said hospital CEO Luke Gregory in a news release. "We are humbled by the level of commitment that the business and entertainment communities continue to show Children’s Hospital. This valuable collaboration will enable us to provide hope and healing to even more patients and families who need us this holiday season."
The following businesses are participating:
- Tootsies Orchid Lounge
- Rippy’s Bar & Grill
- Honky Tonk Central
- Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse
- The Diner Nashville
- Ole Red
- FGL House
- Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink
- Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar
- Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row
- AJ’s Good Time Bar
- Acme Feed & Seed
- The Southern Steak & Oyster
If you are unable to visit one of the businesses, you can also donate money online. Click here for more information.
The 65th Annual Piedmont Natural Gas Nashville Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, also supports the children's hospital.
