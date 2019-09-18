NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Broadway bar owner is making sure his employees and other Broadway bar staff knows what to do in an active shooter situation.
“This is a country music mecca and we have 30,000 people wandering the streets every Friday and Saturday night we felt like it was the right thing to do,"said Tom Morales, owner of ACME Seed and Feed.
Morales hosts the shooter training each year in hopes that his team and others learn the skills that could potentially save lives.
“For us as a company it’s the responsible thing to do, is to train our employees, to train our management and vigilance and awareness of the situation that we live in," said Morales.
Rachel Baker works at Alan Jackson’s bar, she said she surprised herself in what all she was able to do during the simulated attack.
“I wouldn’t think that I would be able to take down a guy with an AR-15, but it’s totally do able.”
Baker is a part of 50 bars and restaurants who participated in active shooter training at ACME.
Ken Alexandrow is the founder of Agape Tactical, he said the main goal in any active shooter situation is to survive by fighting back.
"We want their first fight not to be for real. We want it to be to in training, that’s why we discharge blank rounds because we want them to understand gun fire sounds like and feels like and the echo, concussions their building," said Alexandrow.
While they all hope they never have to use the training the fact they have it gives them a sense of protection.
“If Lord forbid that actually happened we would know what to do,"said Baker.
