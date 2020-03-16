NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Tootsie's has closed its' doors, and the attorney for the owner tells News4 that the bars operated by Steve Smith will commit to the TN Department of Health's emergency declaration.
Sunday's Public Health Emergency declaration requires the following:
- Bars on Lower Broadway and throughout Davidson County to close their businesses until further notice.
- Restaurants (public facilities where the sale of food comprises more than 50 percent of revenue) to limit their regular maximum seating to under 50 percent of capacity, capped at no more than 100 people allowed.
- Bar service at restaurants should be limited to 50 percent of capacity with no standing allowed.
A representative for Steve Smith provided News4 the following statement:
In cooperation with the Mayor's office, Tootsie's, Honky Tonk Central and Kid Rock's Honky Tonk have closed to help protect public health. Rippy's and The Diner will operate under the guidelines set forth for restaurants and take precautions to keep our staff and patrons safe. We hope to continue working with local officials to minimize the hardship this puts on our over 800 staff members and 300+ musicians.
News4's Joshua Cole is downtown on Broadway Monday afternoon, and was there for the closure. We will have more later on News4.
