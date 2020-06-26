NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Broadway bar owners have filed a joint lawsuit in United States District Court against city and state leaders.
The owners of Kid Rock's and Honky Tonk Central, along with the bars' managing partner Timothy Stephen Smith are listed as plaintiffs. They join The Local Spot and its owner Geoffrey Reid in a lawsuit filed back in May.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are asking for financial compensation for revenue lost during the Stay-At-Home orders.
Defendants in the lawsuit are Gov. Bill Lee, Mayor John Cooper, Director of Metro Health Michael Caldwell, Metro's Beer Permit Board and Kia Jarmon, a member of the permit board.
The lawsuits accuse Director Caldwell and Mayor John Cooper of targeting these businesses and treating them unfairly. The lawsuit also points to the issuance of no citations to protesters during demonstrations that attracted large crowds.
Last week, four bars had their beer licenses suspended for violating health and safety guidelines, including Kid Rock's.
