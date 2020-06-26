Empty broadway - 5-18-20

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Broadway bar owners have filed a joint lawsuit in United States District Court against city and state leaders. 

The owners of Kid Rock's and Honky Tonk Central, along with the bars' managing partner Timothy Stephen Smith are listed as plaintiffs. They join The Local Spot and its owner Geoffrey Reid in a lawsuit filed back in May.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are asking for financial compensation for revenue lost during the Stay-At-Home orders.

Defendants in the lawsuit are Gov. Bill Lee, Mayor John Cooper, Director of Metro Health Michael Caldwell, Metro's Beer Permit Board and Kia Jarmon, a member of the permit board.

The lawsuits accuse Director Caldwell and Mayor John Cooper of targeting these businesses and treating them unfairly. The lawsuit also points to the issuance of no citations to protesters during demonstrations that attracted large crowds. 

Last week, four bars had their beer licenses suspended for violating health and safety guidelines, including Kid Rock's. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Bars in downtown Nashville violate health guidelines
Metro Health issues citations to Kid Rock's Honky Tonk, 13 other businesses for violating emergency orders
8 Nashville businesses cited for violating health emergency orders

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.