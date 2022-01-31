NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Staff members at a bar located on lower Broadway had to subdue a violently belligerent man on Sunday.
According to the arrest affidavit, Metro Nashville Police arrested Fernando Noguera, 41, after assaulting a staff member located at 329 Broadway.
When officials arrived, they found that bar security had Noguera in custody. Cameron Moores, an employee of the bar, told police that Noguera had been harassing bar patrons when they initially asked him to leave. Noguera refused. Officers also noted that Noguera was extremely belligerent during this exchange.
Authorities said Moores and other staff members continued asking Noguera to leave the bar after identifying themselves as staff. Noguera then grabbed Moores by the neck and began applying pressure until Moores lost the ability to breathe and almost lost consciousness.
Officers arrived and arrested Noguera. They noted a strong smell of alcohol emitting from him as well as bloodshot watery eyes and that he was unsteady on his feet.
The affidavit said Noguera has been charged with assault and has a set bond of $1,500.
