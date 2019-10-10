NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There’s just one day left on the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project for Habitat for Humanity in Nashville, and Brittaney Scott was out helping keep that rhythm going on Thursday.
Scott’s effort was for her daughter Kylie.
“She’s 4 and she’s a dancing machine,” said Scott. "I keep a picture of her on my hard hat just to keep me focused and remember why I'm doing it. She is my biggest fan. She is my biggest supporter."
Scott, a preschool teacher, has long wanted a home for Kylie. She said that just wasn't possible in an increasingly expensive Nashville. Scott was picked for the build by Habitat for Humanity.
"Without Habitat, I wouldn't be able to move into a house and be able to afford it," said Scott.
A big moment came as Scott was able to close the front door of her home for the first time.
Someday soon, that door will contain new memories and plenty of space to dance for that little girl whose picture is on the back of her mom's hard hat.
"I just want her to understand everything I did was for her," said Scott. "To be able to say I put in effort to build my own home, it speaks volumes to me and way more to my daughter as well. My motto is simple. Never give up, and that's the model I've been using since."
