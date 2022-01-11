NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - British Airways will temporarily suspend its flights from Nashville International Airport to London due to the surge of Omicron cases.
The suspension of service at BNA will start on Sunday. The flights are expected to resume on May 9.
Flights to London resumed in December after two years. The pandemic shut the travel down in March of last year.
British Airways’ popular nonstop service to London is making a return to Nashville International Airport.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Direct flights to England are up and running again at Nashville International Airport this week for the first time in 6…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.