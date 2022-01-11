British Airways
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - British Airways will temporarily suspend its flights from Nashville International Airport to London due to the surge of Omicron cases.

The suspension of service at BNA will start on Sunday. The flights are expected to resume on May 9.

Flights to London resumed in December after two years. The pandemic shut the travel down in March of last year.

 

