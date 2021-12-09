NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – British Airways’ popular nonstop service to London is making a return to Nashville International Airport.
To commemorate its return, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at BNA at the North Terminal in front of the British Airways ticketing area.
The nonstop service will be available starting this Thursday and every week afterward on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.
“Growing air service for our region continues to be a top priority for BNA, and it’s an honor to be part of this groundbreaking resurgence of international travel in Tennessee,” said Bill Freeman, chairman of BNA’s Board of Commissioners.
The service, which was originally launched on May 18, 2018, is making a return after it was discontinued on March 17. 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.
“As the pandemic wanes and travel resumes, the fundamental strength of the Nashville region remains evident,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “With the ongoing program to expand and modernize BNA, we appreciate the Airport Authority’s continued investment in British Airways. International flights bring a major economic impact in terms of job creation and new revenues, and we welcome the vote of confidence in the direction we’re headed.”
The aircraft that will be used for the flights is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 214 seats.
The flight will take eight hours from BNA and is 4,182 miles from London.
“We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board our Nashville flights, and we are honored to be playing our part in reuniting families and friends with their loved ones after such a long time apart,” Marie Hilditch, British Airways’ Head of North America sales, said.
