Daily service between Nashville and London will be available next year, British Airways announced on Tuesday.
The airline, which started five trips between Nashville International and London Heathrow earlier this year, will add the additional flights on March 31, 2019.
Simon Brooks, British Airways’ Senior Vice President Sales, North America, said, “We’re delighted to be offering daily services next summer between Nashville and London," said Simon Brooks, British Airways Senior Vice President Sales, North America, in a news release. "Thank you to the city, airport officials and everyone involved in making this happen."
“British Airways launched its highly anticipated nonstop service from BNA to Heathrow Airport just five months ago, and the response and support from the community has been incredible,” said Nashville International Airport president and CEO in a news release. “Now we’re adding to that by going from service five days a week to offering daily nonstop flights. This is great of Middle Tennessee, and British Airways’ investment into our community speaks volumes to the growing connection between Nashville and London.”
Tickets for the additional flights are available to purchase at the British Airways website.
