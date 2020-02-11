NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Bristol Motor Speedway General Manager and Executive Vice President Jerry Caldwell issued a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the continued fairgrounds issues.

"We've presented the city - Mayor Cooper and the Fair Board - with a plan to restore the historic speedway and give it an economically viable future. In meetings with Mayor Cooper, his team and other city officials during the past several weeks, we've been asked to evaluate different operating scenarios and have provided information to the city as requested. We've done everything we have been asked to do and have met with everyone we have been asked to meet with. We will continue to provide any assistance necessary as the city considers what's best fro the future of the Fairgrounds.

"Because the Fair Board has a Metro Charter-obligation to maintain the speedway, we have been and continue to be optimistic that the commissioners and the mayor will be supportive of a partnership with BMS to modernize and financially sustain the speedway.

"Our team has long believed in the future of the historic speedway and the Fairgrounds franchise and committed to build a new soccer stadium. It is within the city's reach to have a thriving multi-use sports and entertainment complex to create a true landmark for the city."