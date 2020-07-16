BRISTOL, TENN. (WSMV) - East Tennessee played host to the first large-scale live sporting event in the state since the coronavirus outbreak began as NASCAR returned to Bristol Motor Speedway.
For the first time in months, fans were allowed entry to the race track to watch this year's All-Star Race with a list of new protocols in place to ensure their safety.
Many in attendance said they felt safe going to the race.
"I think they are as safe here as they are going to be anywhere in the United States or anywhere in the world right now," one fan said.
Governor Bill Lee also watched the race from the stands while wearing a mask Wednesday.
Gov. Lee said he hopes the event will show that fall sporting events can exist during the pandemic and hopes the race set a precedent for live sports nationwide.
And despite NASCAR's ban on Confederate flags at their events, a few were on display at Bristol - most notably, a large flag flown over the track by a small plane.
