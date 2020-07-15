BRISTOL, TENN. (WSMV) - The first large live sporting event in Tennessee is just hours away as Bristol Motor Speedway gets set to host this year's NASCAR All-Star Race.
Fans will be allowed to attend the race in-person, though new procedures are in place to keep fans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We'll see you tonight, beneath the light of a neon moon. 🌙— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 15, 2020
Happy #AllStarRace Day! pic.twitter.com/5bQw2VcDpt
"Unlike our race weekends, this one is a one day show," said Bristol Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell. "We're expecting a lot of folks, but most are coming from right here in our region, we're asking people to follow our protocols at the track, but also in the community."
Fans can remove their masks once they get to their seats. Bathrooms have also been modified to encourage social distancing.
Bristol is hoping to set the stage for successful events moving forward in the pandemic.
