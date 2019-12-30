NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- It will be a lot easier to get a concealed carry permit in Tennessee beginning January first. You will be able to take a ninety-minute online course to get that gun permit. But, it does come with restrictions.
Getting an enhanced gun permit, with allows you to carry a gun openly, requires eight hours of training with live firing, to prove you can fire a weapon safely, that part of the gun law remains unchanged.
Under Tennessee's new handgun law, a permit to carry a concealed weapon could be obtained after 90 minutes of online training.
It allows for concealed carry carry only, you cannot carry the gun openly, you cannot carry the firearm on a college campus, you must be twenty-one years old, pass a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation background check, pay a sixty-five dollar fee. It requires no hand on training
Tennessee Representative Andy Hold, introduced the legislation, which was passed earlier this year by lawmaker, he says he has one goal in mind.
"My goal is to put as many guns in the hands of lawful citizens as possible," said Holt.
Ken Alexandro, of Agape Tactical, spoke out against the legislation, he says, there are too many unanswered question when taking an online course, as opposed to taking a class.
"In our classes, we have people that ask, what's this button for, how do you lock the slide, how do you load it, how do you change weapons, questions difficult to answer on an internet class," said Alexandro.
But Andy Holt says, arming as many lawful people as possible keeps them one step ahead of the bad guys with a gun.
"When we put people in a position where they have a high threshold before thy can exercise, what I think is an inherent right to self defense, we put people at a strategic disadvantage," said Holt.
There are two vendors who have been approved by Tennessee's Homeland Security for the online course, more are expected to be approved, they are listed on the agencies website.
