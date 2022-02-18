NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A program used to make bars in Tennessee safer, is now putting a big focus on Nashville's downtown corridor.
The Sexual Assault Center has started the 'Broadway Initiative' for its Safe Bar program.
The Safe Bar program trains bar owners and staff, bystander intervention to try and prevent assaults. It also provides establishments with paper coasters that can help detect certain drugs in a drink.
"We were actually talking with MNPD and we learned that a lot of the reports of sexual assault and druggings, happen along Broadway and so that’s why this is really focused on that," statewide training specialist at the Sexual Assault Center, Jack Ohmes said. "We know it’s busy down there, we know bartenders don’t even know what’s happening sometimes, and we want to be able to give people the information and stuff, so they can get involved and make a positive change.”
SAC says some party bus companies have already started the safe bar training process and are hoping to have safe bar tours for their customers.
SAC is hoping to get as many bars as possible to become "safe bars" on Broadway, and they are offering three virtual opportunities next week. They have QR codes to make it easier to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.