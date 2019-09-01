Nashville probation department working with ICE City leaders said they don’t work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and if agents want to arrest illegal immigrants, that’s on them.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley will hold a press conference on Tuesday morning to announce new process and procedures for Metro departments interacting with any federal agencies in immigration enforcement and related matters, according to a news release.

Council members want answers after News4 uncovered probation department working with ICE We obtained years worth of emails and found the Nashville probation department is actively working with ICE agents to get people deported.

The mayor will also sign Executive Order #11 to outline the procedures at the 9 a.m. press conference.

Mayor Briley makes additional call for investigation into probation department ties to ICE agents Mayor David Briley joins Metro Council in ordering a full investigation after News4 Investigates uncovered Metro's probation department actively working with ICE agents to get people deported.

News4 Investigates reported last week that probation officers had been providing information to ICE officers.

City leaders previously said they don’t work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents if they wanted to arrest illegal immigrants.

Briley and several Metro Council members requested an investigation into the probation department working with ICE agents to get people deported.