Nashville Mayor David Briley

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley will hold a press conference on Tuesday morning to announce new process and procedures for Metro departments interacting with any federal agencies in immigration enforcement and related matters, according to a news release.

The mayor will also sign Executive Order #11 to outline the procedures at the 9 a.m. press conference.

News4 Investigates reported last week that probation officers had been providing information to ICE officers.

City leaders previously said they don’t work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents if they wanted to arrest illegal immigrants.

Briley and several Metro Council members requested an investigation into the probation department working with ICE agents to get people deported.

