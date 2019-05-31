NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Mayor David Briely's office announced Friday morning they're withdrawing the proposal that would privatize city public parking.
In April there was significant public response to a proposal to contract a private company, for 30 years, to run parking operations at city owned parking lots.
The contract proposal included a roll-out implementation cost of $30 million dollars.
Although Briley's plan was presented to Metro Council, his office says they're hitting the pause button on the proposal, for the time being.
The Council members sponsoring the ordinance were asked to defer the proposal until the Mayor's office could have a "more comprehensive discussion."
The announcement also noted a wish to get past "the noise of the election season,"
