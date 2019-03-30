NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor David Briley is responding to the public condemnation over the removal of 21 cherry trees in Riverfront Park for the NFL Draft.
In a tweet, he canceled Monday's removal of the trees and said that he informed the NFL and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp that the trees will have to be removed intact and replanted elsewhere in the city.
Due to the change of plans at Riverfront Park, nothing will happen on Monday.— Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) March 30, 2019
Briley said if any of the trees are found to be diseased or dead when they are removed, they will have to be replaced with new, healthy trees. The 21 trees currently located in Riverfront Park will be replaced in Riverfront Park, in addition to adding 17 more.
The NCVC and NFL have also agreed to plant an additional 200 cherry trees—for a total of 238 planted—across the city at fire halls, libraries, parks and in other places to continue to honor our relationship with Japan and long-time partnership with the Cherry Blossom Festival.— Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) March 30, 2019
District 12 Councilman Steve Glover on his Facebook page thanked the public for their support in having the trees saved.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
