NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A day after a surprising twist in Nashville’s mayoral election – John Cooper, the candidate who bested incumbent Mayor David Briley by ten percentage points - said “it’s a new world, a new day.”
"It was just an astounding victory for us," John Cooper told News 4’s Nancy Amons.
Just over 100,000 people voted; they gave Cooper 35% of the vote; Briley got 25%.
Meaning 75% of them did not vote for Briley.
"We are the voice of that 75% at this point," Cooper said.
Amons asked Mayor Briley for an interview, but his campaign said he didn't have time.
On election night, Briley was asked about the surprising numbers.
"I think there is a clear indication that he tapped into, that folks are worried about the pace of growth," Briley said.
The morning after question: can Briley successfully court campaign donors for a run off?
"Good question. I think the political community is really going to look closely at that. Political money does tend to follow the people who are ahead, for sure," Cooper said.
Briley won just two districts – district 6 – which includes parts of east Nashville; Lockland Springs and Historic Edgefield.
Briley also won district 19 - Salemtown, Germantown, Buena Vista and the Capitol Hill area.
Carol Swain carried only one district, district 4, which is in southeast Nashville. John Ray Clemmons carried two: districts 18 –- the Belmont-Hillsboro area, and 5, the Cleveland Park and McFerrin Parks areas.
Neither of those two candidates, who are now out of the race, has announced who, if anyone, they will endorse.
