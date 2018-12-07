Since the news that Brightwood College was abruptly closing its doors, leaving thousands of students with unfinished degrees and unpaid debt, schools across our area have reached out to help.
A new school, though, may not be enough.
Brightwood College will officially close its doors in less than a week. A group of paralegal students we spoke with said the school is leaving them in debt, and with a year worth of credits they may never be able to use.
Less than a month before Chirstmas, students walked into class only to learn its their last one.
"Are you serious?" asked student Rachel Lynn.
Since the news broke, several area schools including Nashville State Community College, South College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, and Remington College are reaching out to displaced students.
"I've been wanting to do this since I was 12," said student Quenshay Hackney.
While they're determined, they still don't know whether the work they've done will count.
"We wasn't planning to go to college all over again. We came back for a reason," said student Amber Word.
In a statement from Nashville State, their associate vice president said, "We will evaluate potential coursework transfer one student at a time and provide individual academic advising to help those affected by the closing."
"We're stuck with trying to figure out if we're going to have to start over because we're already a year in," said Word.
A year into their program and a year into paying off student loans they may not be discharged from.
"I have three kids."
"I have a little girl."
"It's like a 35,000 dollar program."
In the meantime, these students want their voices to be heard.
"We've all dedicated so much to this, and it's just like it's for nothing," said Lynn, "There's no way I can give up now."
