WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSMV) - It's the number one concern for parents of children with Down Syndrome and autism, brain injuries, and other intellectual challenges: who will take care of my adult child when I'm gone?
Since 1999 in Williamson County BrightStone has answered that call, providing adults with special needs the chance to learn computer and life skills, nutrition and exercise, even arts and crafts which they create and sell, giving them meaningful work amidst laughter and friendship.
"It's one of the most unique places in the country for special needs adults to come every day to be with friends, be productive, have fun, learn, and really grow," said Dr. Colin Looney, who serves on BrightStone's board of directors.
A photo of the late orthopedic surgeon Dr. Craig Farrell, whose adult son has special needs, hangs inside a conference room at BrightStone.
"He gave everything to BrightStone," Looney added. "He loved BrightStone."
Ferrell brought Looney to a fundraiser years ago, where he says he was instantly touched by its mission.
"I credit Dr. Ferrell, and I'm so grateful for him for bringing that love to me, " Looney said. "You just feel that love when you're here. It brings such joy. From being in the operating room to coming in here, it transforms your day. It's full of love. When they asked me to be on the board, it was no question. It was something I had to do."
The surgeon, husband, and father, joined BrightStone's COVID advisory board during the pandemic, to guide it through the front-line protocols to keep its vulnerable adults safe and healthy.
"There's got to be so much apprehension in families where they have a special needs adult, "Looney said. "'What's he going to do? Where's he going to go in the afternoons and during the day?'Dr. Ferrell saw a need for that."
That need keeps growing. Right now there are 40 students at BrightStone. 80 more are on the waiting list. It's why construction has begun on what leaders call a Land of Dreams: 140 acres in Franklin where 80 students will soon live, work, and reach their highest level of independence.
"To create such a unique, incredible thing -- and now the idea of bringing it to a campus for special needs adults to live and thrive," said Looney. "It's incredible."
Looney admits part of his love for BrightStone comes from the love he feels for his friend, Dr. Craig Ferrell.
"Anytime I'm with BrightStone, I'm with Craig," Looney added. "And on the new campus -- I know Craig's there. It's good to be here talking about him. It makes me happy."
The Land of Dreams campus has plans for multiple student homes, a Center for Learning, Art and Enterprise, an equestrian center, gym, and chapel.
BrightStone accepts no government funding and counts on its generous donors.
If you'd like to give to or volunteer at BrightStone, click here: https://brightstone.org/
