BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) – The John P. Holt Library is holding their Brighten Brentwood: The 23rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Monday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
This year, the program will include comments made by City leaders, a performance by the Brentwood Academy Singers, and the lighting of the Christmas tree.
Complimentary hot chocolate will be served, and an American sign language interpreter will be at the tree lighting ceremony.
Indoor activities at the Brighten Brentwood event will include a 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. reading of The Polar Express by Brentwood’s new train conductor, Steve Burgin.
Brentwood Police Officers will be directing traffic into the library parking lot until it reaches capacity or 5 p.m.
Anyone who arrives after 5 p.m. will be directed to park at the Concord Park and Civitan Ball Park parking lot, which is adjacent to Lipscomb Elementary School.
Below is the list of events with their days and times:
- Morning with Santa –Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Brighten Brentwood: The Annual Tree Lighting – Monday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
- Polar Express Live Readings –Monday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Brentwood Luminaries –Saturday, Dec. 11 from dusk to 9 p.m.
Additional details on these events can be found on:
- https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/
- https://www.facebook.com/CityBrentwoodTN
- https://www.facebook.com/BrentwoodLibrary
