NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Bridgestone Americas has announced it will be temporarily shutting down its manufacturing facilities across the United States and in Latin America, amid COVID-19 concerns.
The temporary shutdown will begin on Saturday, March 21 and all facilities are planning to resume normal operations on or before Sunday, April 12. Bridgestone will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and will adjust response plans and activities as necessary.
Bridgestone also said it has enough product supply to meet customer demand. Distribution centers, plant warehouses and logistics teams will continue to fill orders, but will execute the temporary shutdown to align supply to the predicted demand in the market.
Bridgestone continues to take action in all aspects of operations in order to ensure the health and safety of its employees while also addressing customers’ and market need.
