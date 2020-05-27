Wreck on Bridgestone Pkwy
Courtesy La Vergne PD

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Bridgestone Parkway is currently shut down due to a crash with serious injuries Wednesday morning. 

La Vergne Police says a tractor trailer was heading east around 7 a.m. when the driver left the roadway and overcorrected, causing the trailer to flip and crash into another tractor trailer. 

It took crews 45 minutes to rescue the other driver involved in the crash who was pinned-in. 

The victim was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. 

Bridgestone Parkway is expected to be closed for several hours while crews work to clear the road. 

This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates. 

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

