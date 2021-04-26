NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This weekend Bridgestone Arena took another big step toward normalcy as it welcomed fans back into the building for its first show in over a year.
The venue hosted its first non-sporting event in 413 days on Saturday as comedian Mike Epps took the stage.
It’s been 413 days since we’ve hosted a non-sporting event! Thank you to @TheRealMikeEpps for breaking the barrier & to our staff for working so hard to make this happen. This is so surreal. One step closer to a full arena! pic.twitter.com/0kAkjJZBBe— Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) April 24, 2021
Under new Metro Health guidance, indoor arenas can now open at 33 percent capacity. At Bridgestone Arena, tickets are sold in pods to help maintain social distancing between groups and fill the venue to capacity.
Under the guidelines, over 5,000 people can now be inside Bridgestone for a show.
The arena currently has a no bag policy, and masks are required to be worn inside.
For the next month and a half, Bridgestone will host the remainder of the Nashville Predators regular season.
Then on June 12, they'll welcome the Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo.
In July concerts will pick back up, as the venue hosts Justin Bieber, Luke Bryan, Alabama with Martina McBride and the Doobie Brothers.
The current guidelines can only stay in place if Davidson County's COVID numbers remain low.
Right now every metric the city uses to measure the pandemic is in the green, with the exception of hospital bed availability.
To learn more about Bridgestone Arena's 2021 schedule and how to get tickets click here.
