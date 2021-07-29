NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bridgestone arena is among the first areas of business to recognize the new CDC masks recommendations in Nashville.
The Bridgestone Arena took to Twitter on Thursday evening to update visitors at the venue that they recommend all wear masks while inside the arena; including vaccinated people.
SMASHVILLE, do your part, take the shot! pic.twitter.com/Iik6DDv228— Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) July 30, 2021
Bridgestone is asking patrons of the arena to do their part and get the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage friends and loved ones to do that same.
