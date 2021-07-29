Bridgestone Arena drone 2021

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bridgestone arena is among the first areas of business to recognize the new CDC masks recommendations in Nashville. 

The Bridgestone Arena took to Twitter on Thursday evening to update visitors at the venue that they recommend all wear masks while inside the arena; including vaccinated people. 

Bridgestone is asking patrons of the arena to do their part and get the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage friends and loved ones to do that same. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.