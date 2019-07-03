NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville ranks sixth in the United States and 12th in the world for concert ticket sales.
Pollstar recently announced Bridgestone Arena ticket sales as 378,244 solely of show and concert tickets, which is more than 130,000 above the 2018 mid-year report.
In regards to Nashville Predators' home games and the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, the arena has hosted just about one million people in the arena year to date.
"We would like to thank all the loyal patrons and citizens of Smashville who continue to come see world-class entertainment at Bridgestone Arena,” Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Marketing David Kells said in a statement. “With all your support, along with that from the artists, managers and agents, make a night on Lower Broadway and special stop on any tour.”
Bridgestone Arena was also recently named the 2018 Academy of Country Music Large Capacity Venue of the Year, its third time winning the award in six years.
It has also won two Pollstar Arena of the Year Awards since 2014.
Pollstar's Top-10 List of U.S. Venues in show and concert ticket sales is:
- Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)
- Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, Mich.)
- Forum (Inglewood, Calif.)
- Allstate Arena (Rosemont, Ill.)
- Wells-Fargo Arena (Philadelphia, Pa.)
- Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tn.)
- T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nev.)
- American Airlines Center (Dallas, Tx.)
- State Farm Arena (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.