NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena ranks sixth in the US and 14th in the world for concert ticket sales according to a new report from international trade publication Pollstar.
Bridgestone's ticket sales were announced as 526,112 solely on show and concert tickets, more than 140,000 above the 2018 third quarter report. The arena has hosted more than 1 million people when including the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament and Nashville Predators games.
Only five arenas rank higher in attendance numbers than Bridgestone including Madison Square Garden in New York (#1), Forum in Inglewood, CA (#2), Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (#3), Wells-Fargo Arena in Philadelphia (#4), and Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL (#5). Rounding out the top 10 are Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT; PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh; Barclays Arena in Brooklyn, NY; and State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
“We would like to thank all the loyal patrons and citizens of Smashville who continue to come see world-class entertainment at Bridgestone Arena,” Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Marketing David Kells said. “With all your support, along that from the artists, managers and agents, make a night on Lower Broadway and special stop on any tour.”
Bridgestone Arena has the distinction of being one of the busiest venues in the country and is up for the 2019 IEBA Venue of the Year award, an award it has won four times in 11 years.
