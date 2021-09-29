NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The next time you head to Bridgestone Arena, you might notice some new Covid protocols. Wednesday’s Harry Styles concert was the first event at Bridgestone where you could use an app to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. It’s called the CLEAR Health Pass.
"As we're entering into this new era, there's new technology. There's new ways to do things safely,” David Kells, Executive Vice President of Entertainment and Venues for Bridgestone Arena and the Nashville Predators said.
News4 wanted to know from fans how the process went with the app.
“I just uploaded my vaccination card and it went really easy and I put my location and dates of when I got my vaccine and I took a little photo and I'm ready to go now,” Avery Benson, a Harry Styles fan said.
"I think it's really neat. You have everything on your phone. You don't have to keep up with a separate card. I think it's a good idea,” Lauren Campbell, another Harry Styles fan said.
On Wednesday, Bridgestone officials said the process “went very well.” They tell News4 they’ll look to make improvements every night like staff at different locations and additional signage.
The venue also has manual checks if you do not use the app. All you need is your ID along with your vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.