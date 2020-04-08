NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Bridgestone America has made an announcement that they will be restarting their North American commercial tire plants as well as their North American Firestone Industrial Products and Firestone Building Products manufacturing facilities.
The plan is to have them restarted on April 13.
The company’s start-up plans reflect the performance trend in several key areas of its commercial and diversified products businesses not as severely affected by the current crisis.
Due to demand by essential service providers, Bridgestone Bandag’s retread rubber manufacturing plants in North America resumed operations the week of March 29.
The well-being and safety of employees remains the most important priority for the company during the COVID-19 pandemic and Bridgestone will ensure the health and safety of employees by following the latest safety protocol guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The following statement was given by the company CEO and President, Paolo Ferrari:
The start-up of our North American commercial tire and diversified products operations will allow us to meet the increasing needs of businesses who are going above and beyond to provide essential services in our communities. We are mindful of the need for Bridgestone to do its part in providing critical products and services to businesses and agencies doing so much to keep essential workers and goods moving.
Bridgestone's passenger tire plants in North America and Latin America are scheduled to resume operations by the first week of May.
The company has sufficient supply of original equipment and consumer replacement product to meet customer demand, but continues to align supply to current market demand.
The company’s distribution centers, plant warehouses and logistics teams are continuing to fill orders.
