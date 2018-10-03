Bridgestone America is working with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to help lead by example in conservation efforts.
On Wednesday, the state celebrated Bridgestone's commitment to do much more than what's required by federal regulations.
"For a long time we've been working on environmental things, and we continue to work on environmental things as part of our corporate social responsibility, our way to serve efforts..." said James Demouy with Bridgestone America.
Bridgestone America is now the first company in the state of Tennessee with three or more facilities inducted into the state's "Green Star Partnership."
