NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A bridge in West Tennessee has reopened after it was hit by a barge Thursday morning.
The bridge along Highway 70, which goes over the Tennessee River, was closed for several hours.
Officials say when the barge hit the bridge, the river current kept it pushed up against the pillars.
It took crews three hours to reopen the bridge, which is located at the line between Benton County and Humphreys County.
TDOT crews inspected the bridge before reopening it to make sure it was safe, but the Coast Guard will conduct the final inspection report.
