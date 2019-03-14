NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A bridge in West Tennessee is shut down after a close encounter with a barge Thursday morning.
The bridge along Highway 70, which goes over the Tennessee River, will remain closed until TDOT crews can conduct an inspection.
The bridge is located at the line between Benton County and Humphreys County.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
ALERT: THP in Jackson, TN says the Tennessee River Bridge will stay closed until TDOT can do an inspection. Avoid the area and use I-40 as an alternate today. pic.twitter.com/LqBQN0ZZ7H— Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) March 14, 2019
