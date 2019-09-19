SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) -- Emergency crews were able to extract a construction worker from a piece of machinery that fell when a bridge under demolition collapsed.
Spring Hill Police confirmed to News4 that the bridge was currently being demolished when a track excavator wad driven over the partially dismantled structure, apparently part of the Doland F. Ephlin Parkway along the entrance and exit to the GM Spring Hill plant.
The collapse dropped the construction equipment approximately 20 feet, and the construction worker was rescued. No official word on his condition at this time.
News4 has a crew on the way and will have additional details shortly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.