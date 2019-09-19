Bridge collapse

Approximate location of the bridge collapse near the GM Spring Hill plant.

 Google Maps

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) -- Emergency crews were able to extract a construction worker from a piece of machinery that fell when a bridge under demolition collapsed.

Spring Hill Police confirmed to News4 that the bridge was currently being demolished when a track excavator wad driven over the partially dismantled structure, apparently part of the Doland F. Ephlin Parkway along the entrance and exit to the GM Spring Hill plant.

The collapse dropped the construction equipment approximately 20 feet, and the construction worker was rescued. No official word on his condition at this time. 

News4 has a crew on the way and will have additional details shortly.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.