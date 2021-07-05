NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department and Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating why Sunday night’s firework show started before a group of SWAT officers cleared the scene.
Just before the start of the fireworks, Nashville Fire Marshal personnel spotted a person on the roof of the Bridge Building.
Metro Nashville Police was able to do a fly over in their helicopter and confirm there was a person on the roof. The fire marshal advised the show would not begin until the person was off the roof and the building was clear of anyone else.
“Public safety is the reason the show was delayed,” says Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation. He says every year they rent out the Bridge Building ahead of the fireworks show to prevent anyone getting too close to the launch site.
Metro Police say four people, one a Bridge Building employee, was inside the structure which they locked from the interior. Eight SWAT officers were dispatched to the building and found the doors locked from the outside. They attempted to look inside windows but could not see anyone.
An employee of the Bridge Building was requested to come to gain access inside as security cameras showed people still inside.
While on the fourth floor, people were seen through the door and instructed to open the door before running further into the building.
Once SWAT officers gained access, they found the four people and escorted them from the building.
The building was then cleared by two teams of SWAT officers.
Without going through proper command, and without checking with MNPD, a security guard relayed that he was the last person out of the building for the fireworks to begin.
“The communication chain between fire and PD had a missing link,” says Spyridon. “And that has been corrected, they already improved that.”
The eight officers still inside the building were then ordered to shelter inside the building due to the close proximity of the firework mortal shells and the fallout from the detonated fireworks.
“If we need to delay the show for 30 minutes to get officers out of a risky situation, we should do that,” says Metro Councilmember, Freddie O’Connell. “And I want to understand why we didn’t in this case.”
No charges have been placed against the four persons that had to be cleared from the building. The NFD is investigating the miscommunication that led to the fireworks beginning before the area was cleared.
