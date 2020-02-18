A plan to a build a bridge over Brown’s Creek to the MLS soccer complex at the fairgrounds took many metro council members by surprise Tuesday night.
News 4’s Nancy Amons showed the plan to council members, who told her they had never seen it before.
“Nobody has seen that plan until you brought it up,” said Larry Hagar, a Metro Council member.
“Taxpayers don’t need to be paying for that,” Hagar said.
“I don’t know who’s benefiting from this or who’s paying for it. Because there’s been no discussion about it here,” Metro Councilmember Jonathan Hall, told Amons.
Sharon Hurt, a Metro Councilmember, told Amons she had never seen it either.
“This is just outrageous. I don’t understand it,“ she said. “We need money for taking care of sick people and for schools,” she said.
Amons has been asking city officials since May of 2019 what the bridge would cost and who would be responsible for paying for it.
The bridge will cross Brown’s Creek. It will connect a newly-created Wedgewood Extension to Craighead, according to plans presented to the Metro Sports Authority in June 2019.
"The infrastructure project we’re kicking off now is in the design phase. Most of it is going to be the extension of Wedgewood which will be straightened out and connected into Craighead. With a bridge over Brown’s Creek," said Ron Gobbell, presenting an overview of the fairgrounds plan at the June meeting.
But the plan, which includes road improvements, and the new bridge, was not presented to Metro Council, according to several members who were surprised when Amons showed them the plan.
Who pays for a new bridge, and what will it cost?
A spokesman for Metro Public Works, Cortnye Stone, wrote Amons that they do not have a cost estimate for the bridge.
“The Public Works Department is only responsible for plan review on this site’s redevelopment. We are not project managing the redevelopment of the site. As it relates to the bridge you’re inquiring about, Public Works development staff have not received plans to review. To date, the only plans reviewed have been for the site’s expo buildings. We do not have a cost estimate for the bridge in question.”
The Sports Authority contracted with a design team to plan the streets, water and sewer, and other infrastructure costs. The contract specifically excludes the bridge from the design work.
“Currently, there is a bridge envisioned as an extension to Wedgewood Avenue. The planned bridge is excluded from the solicitation. The design and construction of the planned bridge is to be determined,” says the request for bids, dated March 27, 2019.
Last week, Mayor John Cooper announced that the soccer team’s ownership would be picking up an extra 19 million in costs related to infrastructure improvements at its immediate site. It’s not clear who pays for improvements to the new, improved roads elsewhere on the fairground’s campus, or for the roads that will need to be widened surrounding the fairgrounds.
