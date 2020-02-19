Demolition in Germantown

Demolition in Germantown

 WSMV Photojournalist Thomas Davis

GERMANTOWN, TN (WSMV) - Bricks were sent flying into the road and a Metro Water Services device was broken during a building demolition in Germantown Wednesday morning. 

Officials tell us the building on 4th Avenue North and Hume Street was under demolition when a brick wall collapsed, scattering bricks in the area. Those bricks were sent through the fencing onto the street and also caused a Metro Water Services private backflow device to break. 

The road is open and police are directing traffic in the area. Our crew also saw Metro Water Services responding to the incident. 

 

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

