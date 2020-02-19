GERMANTOWN, TN (WSMV) - Bricks were sent flying into the road and a Metro Water Services device was broken during a building demolition in Germantown Wednesday morning.
Officials tell us the building on 4th Avenue North and Hume Street was under demolition when a brick wall collapsed, scattering bricks in the area. Those bricks were sent through the fencing onto the street and also caused a Metro Water Services private backflow device to break.
The road is open and police are directing traffic in the area. Our crew also saw Metro Water Services responding to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.