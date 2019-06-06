NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Singer songwriter Brian Wilson, formerly of the Beach Boys, has canceled the remainder of his tour, including two dates with the Nashville Symphony.
In a release provided by the Symphony, a note from Wilson stated that he has been living with mental illness for dozens of years. He noted that after a series of three back surgeries, he had been feeling physically stronger than he had in years.
Wilson also noted though that after the last surgery, he started feeling strange mentally. He said he wasn't feeling himself, mentally insecure he said.
Wilson's letter included this description of his concerns:
"I had every intention to do these shows and was excited to get back to performing. I’ve been in the studio recording and rehearsing with my band and have been feeling better. But then it crept back, and I’ve been struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don’t mean, and I don’t know why. It’s something I’ve never dealt with before, and we can’t quite figure it out just yet."
Because he and his family and physicians are concerned, and unsure of the cause, he said it's not good for him to be on the road right now.
The June 20th and 21st dates he scheduled with the Nashville Symphony have been cancelled, along with all performance dates on this leg of his tour.
Ticket holders can contact the Nashville Symphony Box Office by email at tickets@nashvillesymphony.org, or by phone at 615-687-6400 for questions about refunds.
Finally, Wilson's note concluded with:
I’m going to rest, recover and work with my doctors on this.
I’m looking forward to my recovery and seeing everyone later in the year.
The music and my fans keep me going, and I know this will be something I can AGAIN overcome.
Love & Mercy,
Brian Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.