NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A brewery in East Nashville continues rebuilding after tornadoes damaged their building.
At Crazy Gnome Brewery, science also comes from the sky. Mother nature crashed the party.
“Yeah, we had a big tornado it tore the building apart tore it all apart,” Owner Grayson Miller said. “It was pretty surreal it knocked out the interior walls.”
Miller just wanted to make beer, a hobby he picked up in college.
It’s a lot more fun than his day job. With a tornado hangover and a full-time accounting job, could pints in a pub still be possible.
“We had to find a way to get it done,” Miller said.
All of this is crazy as the name.
“I think I am hairy and crazy,” Miller said.
To learn more about the Crazy Gnome Brewery, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.