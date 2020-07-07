On Bulger’s Beat if you’re a beer drinker you probably know THAT cold brew tastes best after a day of hard work in the heat

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A brewery in East Nashville continues rebuilding after tornadoes damaged their building.

At Crazy Gnome Brewery, science also comes from the sky. Mother nature crashed the party.

“Yeah, we had a big tornado it tore the building apart tore it all apart,” Owner Grayson Miller said. “It was pretty surreal it knocked out the interior walls.”

Miller just wanted to make beer, a hobby he picked up in college.

It’s a lot more fun than his day job. With a tornado hangover and a full-time accounting job, could pints in a pub still be possible.

“We had to find a way to get it done,” Miller said.

All of this is crazy as the name.

“I think I am hairy and crazy,” Miller said.

