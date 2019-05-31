NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Zoo visitors has a blast on Friday night at Brew at the Zoo.
Every year the zoo mixes animal fun with the love of beer.
More than 100 craft beers were available for people to tryout.
There was a highlight on locally-brewed products and seeing all the animals up close.
